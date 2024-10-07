Same Mistakes Plaguing the Raiders Five Weeks into the Season
Since Antonio Pierce became their head coach, the Las Vegas Raiders have been among the least penalized teams in the National Football League.
This has been a source of pride for Pierce and the team since last season. Overall, they also succeeded in keeping the penalties down this season.
However, Sunday on the road against the Denver Broncos, the Raiders went back to the undisciplined style of play they displayed against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season. The result of the Raiders matchup against the Broncos mirrored their matchup against the Chargers, as they lost 34-18, dropping to 0-2 in the division.
Pierce noted that the team received penalties of all kinds against the Broncos. After the team’s disappointing loss, Pierce said he plans on working hard to correct things. He said he and his coaching staff always emphasize the importance of not turning the ball over and limiting penalties, especially on the road. That message did not get through to the team this week in Denver.
“A lot of pre-snap [penalties], post-snap, special teams,” Pierce said. “We got hit all across the board. Obviously, we will look at it and we will correct it. Two things we always talk about that we cannot do on the road, and that is turn the football over and penalties. Those two things, we led by a large margin, and that is not good enough.”
The Raiders turned the ball over three times and were penalized 11 times for 79 yards. That would be difficult for any team to overcome. Still, it is especially difficult for a team missing numerous starters, especially on the road with shaky play from the quarterback position.
The Raiders have no one to blame but themselves, as they would have likely been in a position to control the game if not for quarterback Gardner Minshew II’s terrible interception that was returned for a touchdown. Until that point, the Raiders had not been penalized all that much.
The loss against the Broncos will be a frustrating one for Pierce and the Raiders, as it will be another game they likely feel like they could have won if not for their own mistakes. Either way, only five games have passed in a 17 game season. Pierce still has plenty of time to turn things around but considering all the injuries the Raiders have, they will have to make a drastic change of some sort to get things headed in the right direction.
