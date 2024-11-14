Should Raiders Extend Six-Year Veteran?
The Las Vegas Raiders are not playing the best football currently. On the season, the Raiders have a 2-7 record, are in last place in their division, and are on a five-game losing streak. While in contention for the No. 1 draft pick in 2025, should the Raiders think to bring back their current running back?
Alexander Mattison signed a one-year contract with the Raiders in the offseason and has been a contributor to the offense so far. Coming into Week 11, Mattison leads the Raiders with 301 rushing yards, averaging about 3.3 yards per carry.
In his sixth year in the NFL, he showed he could be an asset on any NFL team. In his first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Mattison totaled 2,370 rushing yards. In his final season with Minnesota, he had his best year when he finished his campaign with 700 yards in 180 carries, earning his contract with the Raiders.
While the Raiders rushing offense is not very strong, Mattison makes the most of the opportunities he has been given. The Raiders total rushing numbers going into Week 11 is 692 yards, 43.4% of the team's total coming from Mattison alone.
The Raiders currently sit in dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with 76.9. They also sit last in the league with their rushing total. The team lacks production from that aspect of their offense, which has only hindered them all season long.
Mattison is currently making two million dollars this season, which is well below the average cost of a running back, so if the Raiders were to extend Mattison, given his production this season, he might ask for more when he hits free agency.
Recently, Mattison joined Kay Adams on "Up and Adams with Kay Adams" to discuss his team's recent struggles and how he keeps himself motivated for the season, after the bye week.
"It's one thing to need motivation to play this game, but when you can be self-motivated, that's what will continue to bring about growth, the love of the process, and everything you need to turn the season around," Mattison said. "We took this opportunity going into this bye week to tell everybody, 'go home, take time with your family, understand what it is and what's your why, look in the mirror, and when you come back, be the best version of yourself,' because that's what we need going forward."
