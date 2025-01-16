Tom Brady's Former Teammate Not Thrilled About Raiders, On-Air Career
After another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders, which saw the team go 4-13 and winless in the AFC West division, owner Mark Davis fired Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco.
Pierce and Telesco were not a head coach and general manager duo that came as a pair like you usually see when a coach gets hired. Their time together only lasted one season.
Davis has begun the search for the team's next head coach. Davis will lean on his football people to help him find the right coach for the Silver and Black. No one will have more influence on Davis, than Raiders minority owner Tom Brady. Brady has joined the search and is expected to have a key role in selecting the next head coach.
Brady is also an on-air broadcaster for FOX Sports. Brady is in his first year of calling games full-time for the NFL. Brady has drawn criticism from folks around the league about broadcasting games and being involved in ownership with the Silver and Black.
One former teammate of Brady's does not seem thrilled about his broadcasting career when asked. He wants Brady to be known only as his quarterback.
"I do not know, I mean he is very knowledgeable about the game," said Brady's former teammate Vince Wilfork on WFAN Sports Radio. "Like that is what it is. But I would rather be him, my quarterback than my you know, on TV, doing what he is doing now. I love him for my quarterback ... I heard there is a lot going on with you know legally what he can and cannot do, so yeah."
People are not too happy about Brady calling the game this weekend between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions. The Raiders have been linked to Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.
"We can come up with these scenarios," said ESPN NFL Senior Inside Adam Schefter on the Pat McAfee Show. "If the NFL hands out these memos that Tom Brady and Ben Johnson are not allowed to talk, I do not think Tom Brady really cares. He does not need Ben Johnson to speak to him. The idea of that is absurd. People get very sensitive and touchy, if there are rules that nobody wants to violate, fine. We are all adult enough to know that Ben Johnson is a primary head coaching candidate in multiple places especially in Las Vegas."
