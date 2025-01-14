Las Vegas Raiders Insider: Tuesday Coaching Search Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders find themselves at a crossroads, and all signs point to them not taking the path of least resistance as they have in the past.
Under new minority owners Tom Brady and Richard Seymour, Mark Davis has trusted and proven football people to help him in his quest to find the next great Silver and Black coach and a generational talent as general manager to lead Raider Nation back to greatness.
All of that is easy to conceptualize; it is not easy to do.
In the latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, we offer our Tuesday coaching search update.
In this episode, we cover a variety of topics, including a timeline for the hiring of a coach, the latest information, who is the front runner, the whining around the NFL about Tom Brady, and, of course, the open general manager position.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Additionally, we look at the tenure of former GM Tom Telesco, why he was let go, and what was one of a few key areas that doomed Antonio Pierce's tenure.
There is a lot of complaining around the NFL about the Raiders having an unfair advantage in this hiring process because of Tom Brady's role as a national analyst for FOX.
That is absurd as the NFL wanted Brady to be on TV hawking their brand, and they are the ones that handcuffed him from multiple duties during the week afforded to most analysts.
They knew exactly what they were getting when they approved Tom Brady to be an owner.
Tom Brady holds a significant influence in the National Football League. As one of the greatest players of all time, this is expected. His presence benefits the Raiders, of course, but it also greatly benefited the New England Patriots during his time there.
The memory of the "Tuck Rule" game undoubtedly brings discomfort to the Raiders, and today's complaints often serve as a way to soothe that pain.
