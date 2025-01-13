BREAKING: Raider Nation Reacts to Possibility of Ben Johnson HC Hire
The Las Vegas Raiders have started their search for the next head coach of the Silver and Black. The team will be looking for the right fit to lead the franchise back to their winning ways.
Last week the organization moved on from former head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco.
Out of the gate it has been a busy start to the offseason for the Raiders. They will be going through a major franchise shake up. These decisions are never easy for a team and finding the right head coach seems to be a problem for the Raiders over the last few hires.
Owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady will lead the way in selecting the new head coach. Brady will have a major say in who the next leader of the team is. Davis will lean heavily on Brady's experience in being a player and whatever he has gone, Brady has been a winner.
A top candidate for the Raiders is Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Johnson has led the Lions along with head coach Dan Campbell to a major change in Detroit. They have turned that franchise around. Johnson is also viewed by many as one of the elite playcallers in the NFL. Getting Johnson to Las Vegas will be a major boost for the organization.
Our Sports Illustrated Raiders Beat Write Hondo Carpenter asked Raider Nation what would your opinion be if the Raiders hired Lions OC Ben Johnson.
Here is some of the response that the Nation had.
"I'd be psyched. I just want a coach who is intelligent enough to compete wits with Reid, Harbaugh and Payton," said one fan. "I'm warming more to the idea of coach Carroll taking the job as well. I'd take either. Hopefully MD will be able to take a page from the Rooney's book of keeping a coach."
If the Raiders are able to land Johnson, we will need to find his quarterback in Vegas. The Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They can select a quarterback in the draft in multiple ways. The team can also sign a quarterback in free agency.
Johnson will likely have a say in who the next general manager is for the Raiders if he takes the head coaching job.
