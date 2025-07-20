Training Camp Allows Raiders, Carroll to Move on From Past
The last few years have been far from pleasant for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the addition of Pete Carroll has given Las Vegas a fresh start and a new outlook heading into the 2025 season.
Although the Raiders still have room for improvement, they undoubtedly have upgraded their roster. Carroll must now put the pieces together to turn things around for the Raiders.
Earlier this offseason, Carroll noted that he is more concerned about his relationship with the Raiders' general manager. John Spytek has been busy revamping the Raiders' roster this offseason and has done a solid job of doing so.
"Yeah, that I don't need to worry about what happened in the past. They've had a hard time for a number of years, and it hasn't been smooth in any way. But I grew up knowing the franchise and knowing Al Davis and what he was all about being in the Bay Area and knew that there's a rich history, I look at it now that I've been around enough, I did not spend a lot of time on the past, but I needed to understand, and I needed to know the people that I'm going to be working with, with the thought that John Spytek coming in," Carroll said.
"That was the focus for me, is to focus on figuring out how John and I can get together and do our stuff and be really effective, because I believe that's the most important relationship in NFL franchises. And so, I wanted to maximize that. So, that's where the learning really was and taking time listening to him and being a good friend and being a good partner. And then it was the same approach with everybody in the program."
Carroll also noted that the organization's rebuild would be built upon the strength of the relationships of everyone within the organization. The Raiders have a noticeably different feel to them this offseason. It will be up to Carroll to guide the Silver and Black to better results this season.
"We really have a thought that we're creating a relationship-based organization. That means that you've got to get to know who is in the building, get to know who's coming in the building, who's playing for you, who's coaching with you, and all that. So, that's just been something that's been almost second nature to me, how important that is," Carroll said.
"So, it doesn't seem like it's any big burden of any big deal, but it's taken all of my focus to get to this point. We're rolling and really excited about it. It's really fun what we're doing, and we realize that there's some great challenges, but most of what I've learned about the past of the franchise doesn't have anything to do with what's going to happen in the next step that we take. So with all optimism and forward thinking, that's how we're approaching it."
