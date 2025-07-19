The Raiders Will Surpass This AFC West Team First
One of the most significant games the Las Vegas Raiders had last season was an early road matchup against the Denver Broncos. The road loss was a sign of things to come for Las Vegas.
However, after an offseason filled with changes, the Raiders may be on the Broncos' heels.
“I do not know that I agree that, on paper, the Broncos are better than the Raiders. I do not know that they have an edge at head coach, with respect to Sean Payton," Wright said.
I do not think they have an edge at quarterback. They should have a better defense, but I think the Raiders have a more potent offense."
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted what he has seen from Nix.
"Well exactly what they would have hoped he would have been. I think he came through. I saw him from the opening game of the year, and he was not ready to be the guy that he showed that he was later on in the season. He became a dynamic football player very quickly. I think a tremendous amount of credit goes to Sean [Payton], building him and making him," Carroll said.
"It's hard to figure those guys out sometimes, and everybody has their own way of going about it, and the results are all across the lot, how the young guys do. And you have to have your act together to figure that out, and Sean surely did."
Most would agree that Smith is an upgrade over the quarterbacks the Raiders have had over the past two seasons. He is a better, and more experienced quarterback than the Broncos have under center, potentially giving the Raiders an advantage this upcoming season.
Carroll noted why he appreciates Smith as much as he does.
"Because of the way he approached his life and his world in football with such tremendous consistency and commitment. The conviction to be - I'm telling you, said it earlier, but to realize that a guy every day knew that he was one snap away from playing, that's kind of how we thought, and as he as he did it, he showed who he was, and it was most revealing," Carroll said.
"And he's such a great competitor, that's always the first thing I get attracted to. He never backed off, and so when he finally got the chance, he's freaking comeback player of the year. The only thing you could have done better was win the whole thing. He did his part, and I'm thrilled to be working with him. I can't wait to get going."
