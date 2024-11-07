Were the Raiders Winners or Losers at Trade Deadline?
The Las Vegas Raiders have not won much this season. They are 2-7, and they even came close to losing in the two wins they have. Not much has gone right for the Silver and Black this season, whether it be things in their control or out of it.
They limped into the bye week on a five-game losing streak.
In addition to many other things, their All-Pro wide receiver, Davante Adams, forcing his way out of town only added fuel to the fire that has been the Raiders' season.
Outside of Brock Bowers, the Raiders' talent at offensive skill positions is pretty bare. The Raiders were a lousy team with Adams' talent; they are considerably worse without it.
Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team recently released his list of the biggest winners and losers of the trade deadline. The Raiders only made one trade, and Diamond does not think it was a win for them.
So, whether or not they won at the deadline boils down to perception and point of view. Diamond believes the Raiders lost in their trade with the Jets.
"It's certainly not a bad return for the Raiders to obtain a third-round pick for Adams in the latter stage of his career. But in the final analysis, it was a bad move for Las Vegas to send the Packers first and second-round picks for Adams and give him a five-year, $141 million contract when he was about to turn 30.
"Adams had an excellent 2022 season (100 catches, 1,516 yards, a league-leading 14 TD receptions) as he played with his college teammate Derek Carr," Diamond said.
"His numbers fell off a bit in 2023 after Carr's departure to New Orleans, and things went off the rails this season as he dealt with a hamstring injury that limited him to three games in Las Vegas (with 18 catches for 209 yards and one TD) and expressed his displeasure with the team's direction by seeking a trade."
"It ended prematurely and badly, with Adams frustrated by the Raiders' shaky quarterback play, playing for a losing team, and the Raiders not getting a good enough return on their investment."
Diamond's opinion is fair, but it must be noted that the Raiders may have only gotten a third-round pick for Adams. They also got out from underneath his contract, which was a significant issue for Raiders General Manager Tom Telesco. Getting rid of Adams at zero additional cost is a win for the Raiders, especially in the long term.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.