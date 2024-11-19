What Can Raiders Expect from Rookie Defender Going Forward?
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2-8 after a sixth straight loss this past weekend.
This game was yet another example of the Raiders being largely uncompetitive. They looked – and played – like one of the worst teams in the NFL, which their record would reflect.
Not much has gone right for the Raiders this season. The preseason expectations were that the team would compete for a postseason spot, depending on how well the starting quarterback played.
That has not panned out, and with just eight games remaining, the Raiders could focus on a youth movement at several positions. Could Raider Nation see more of their young talent moving forward?
There already appears to be a micro-youth movement in place, as several of the Raiders’ 2024 NFL Draft class have seen an increase in snaps.
The latest rookie to see the field more is cornerback Decamerion Richardson. The fourth-rounder out of Mississippi State saw his highest snap count of his young career against the Miami Dolphins.
According to Pro Football Focus, Richardson saw 66 snaps. Coach Antonio Pierce and his staff are trying to see what Richardson can do when he has an opportunity on the field.
Richardson finished the game with a career-high five tackles. Per PFF, he was targeted three times and allowed two receptions for 40 yards against a talented Dolphins’ passing offense.
The rookie has elite speed, length, and footwork that could translate to the NFL with more reps. However, those reps will be important in his development. He was a raw prospect, which was why he fell to the fourth round.
It is up to the Raiders’ coaching staff to continue developing Richardson if they want him to be part of the future.
One thing the Raiders will want to watch for with Richardson is how disciplined he can be. He has not committed a penalty in his four appearances this season. Rookie cornerbacks tend to get handsy and commit penalties as they adjust to the speed and physicality of the NFL.
Richardson must do much more to prove he can be a key piece for this Raiders defense. Las Vegas already has several talented young cornerbacks, so he has to stand out amongst the rest of the players at his position.
