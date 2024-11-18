REPORT: Do the Raiders Have Their Next Head Coach in Mind?
Sports Illustrated is not calling for the Las Vegas Raiders to make a coaching change, but our job is to report legitimate news surrounding the team and the franchise.
The Raiders have had a much more disappointing season than expected. They are on a six-game losing streak and headed for one of the top picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at the start of their bye week. Although they looked better offensively against the Miami Dolphins, they still could not win.
Las Vegas has lost nearly half their defensive starters for extended periods this season. An already thin roster that was never built to sustain injuries at this rate has lost any real chance of beating a decent team in the National Football League if any team at all.
The Raiders could legitimately be the worst team in the league. In a few weeks, their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars will likely be a race for the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, with seven games remaining, it is time to start looking forward to the offseason and the NFL Draft. With the Raiders all but guaranteed to secure that top pick, their head coaching position is naturally where attention goes to next.
According to Pro Football Post, Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce’s job may not be secure heading into the next season. Furthermore, the Raiders could already have their next coach in mind.
“Going back to their 34-18 loss at Denver on Oct. 6, the Raiders have lost six games in a row, and with new minority owner Tom Brady expected to have a prominent role in shaping the organization’s future, many believe that sweeping changes are coming,” PFP said.
“Pierce’s job is not safe and there is a growing expectation in league circles that Mike Vrabel is going to be the next head coach of the Raiders. Brady was involved in the process that led to the hiring of Pierce, but sources have indicated that Pierce was not Brady’s top choice for the job.”
PFP noted that Vrabel’s coaching history and his history with Brady will play a large part in the decision. Like Pierce, Vrabel is also a former player.
However, Vrabel won championships with Brady, while Pierce beat Brady and Vrabel’s undefeated Patriots in Super Bowl XLII.
“Still, Vrabel is considered the front runner for the job, according to several sources who spoke to Pro Football Post on a condition of anonymity.
“Vrabel played 14 NFL seasons and won three Super Bowls in New England with Brady as his quarterback. Currently a coaching and personnel consultant with the Cleveland Browns, Vrabel served six seasons (2018-23) as head coach of the [Tennessee] Titans. The former linebacker earned 2021 NFL Coach of the Year honors and led Tennessee to three playoff berths.”
