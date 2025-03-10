Why Pete Carroll Believes in Geno Smith
The Las Vegas Raiders made a massive trade last week that sent shock waves across the National Football League. The Raiders traded for quarterback Geno Smith.
Smith spent the last five seasons with the Seattle Seahawks. In his first season as starting quarterback, he led them to the playoffs.
The Raiders also traded for Smith because no one knows him like the Silver and Black's new head coach Pete Carroll. Carroll saw what Smith did for him when he was the coach in Seattle and made the decision to go with Smith as the starting quarterback.
Now Carroll and Smith reunite in Las Vegas, in a move that made a whole lot of sense. Carroll believes in Smith and they will get a chance to work together once again and hopefully turn things around for the Raiders in their first season with the franchise.
"Remarkable illustration of believing in yourself. You know Geno never gave up on himself," Carroll told NFL Films.
"He [Carroll] has given me that self confidence," Smith told NFL Films. "He has given me kind of a new lease on life. I have always been a little hard on myself. I am always like you are not good enough. But he helped me change the way I spoke to myself a little bit."
"What he [Smith] did was let his voice be his voice. In doing so he just did everything exactly like you would hope you would do it," added Carroll.
"I just know who I am as a player," Geno added. "You know for a bunch of years, maybe no one else saw it but that did not bother me ... Knowing who I am and you know my entire life, my entire career playing football I did not just start in the NFL. I think my perspective overall versus the outside narrative is a lot different than what people thought and maybe what they think about me."
"For me I am just focused on being myself and I am here to be a servant leader. I am here to help people get better. Help the people around me reach their full potential."
Smith will go to a good situation with the Raiders. They have the protection, good weapons, and a good veteran coaching staff that will help Smith find success with the Raiders.
