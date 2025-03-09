Analyst Glad to See Pete Carroll Back in the NFL
Las Vegas Raiders have had a major shake-up this offseason so far. Owner Mark Davis with the help of minority owner Tom Brady has brought in two key people who will look to turn around the franchise in Las Vegas.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek are the new head coach and general manager duo that will do their best to give the Silver and Black stability.
The Raiders brought in Carroll to have a veteran head coach running things and bring his veteran presence to the locker room. The Silver and Black is a team that will benefit from having a head coach like Carroll.
Carroll is a proven winner everywhere he has been at. He won a National Championship in college at the University of Southern California and a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks. Carroll also turned those teams around when they were at their lowest.
The Raiders trust Carroll to come in and give the franchise stability at the head coaching position and to get the Silver and Black going in the right direction starting next season.
College Football Analyst Kirk Herbstreit talked about he is glad to see Pete Carroll back in the NFL as the head coach of the Raiders on The Pat McAfee Show.
"Pete Carroll coming back, how great is that," said Herbstreit. "You get to that 10-year mark, it is really hard to keep it going. Maybe Seattle just felt that no matter how much they loved him, they needed to start fresh."
"I am just glad to see him, I thought that was it for him. I am glad to see he [Carroll] still has that fire and is coming back. He hired Chip Kelly as the offensive coordinator. We all know about Maxx [Crosby] and what he brings on the defense side."
"This is a franchise that all of us kind of want to see get back to being the kind of franchise they can be, and hopefully, Pete Carroll can do it ... How he [Tom Brady] works with Pete is going to be interesting and that whole dynamic."
Carroll has brought in experienced coaches to help him turn things around and now they have found their quarterback for next season in Geno Smith. The Raiders still have more moves to make before next season begins.
