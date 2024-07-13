Will the Raiders Hit Their Projected Win Mark?
The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to win around seven games this upcoming season, Coach Antonio Pierce’s first entire season as the team’s leader.
While the Raiders had a rocky season last season, seven wins may or may not be realistic for them, primarily depending on how well Luke Getsy can get the offense going and if the defense can continue on the trajectory they have been on. After adding former Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins early in free agency and returning every other start on the unit, the defense is expected to carry its weight again this season. Nearly all of the uncertainty surrounding the Raiders centers around the offensive side of the ball.
As second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew compete for the team’s starting quarterback position, O’Connell is seemingly ahead in the battle, according to All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. Assuming O’Connell wins the competition, the Raiders enter the season with a quarterback they are familiar with but is entering a new offensive system. As he enters his second season in the league, O’Connell is already on his third offensive coordinator, which has led to skepticism surrounding the Raiders’ offense this season.
While the Raiders have not named a starting quarterback, they will have a new starting running back in Zamir White. While White performed well in Jacobs’ absence, the third-year running back is arguably even more unproven than O’Connell. White posted two 100-yard rushing games for a team that struggled to rush for over 100 yards multiple times last season. White’s ability to carry the load was only seen in a handful of starts last season, though. Question marks still surround White and the Raiders offense.
The questions surrounding the Raiders' offense are a large part of why the Raiders are only projected to win about seven games. They won more games than that last season, and nearly everything went wrong for them during the first half of the season. However, with two games against the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers, the Raiders should split both series and their two games against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last season, the Raiders swept the Broncos; it is not out of the question that they will do so again this season.
So, the Raiders should have three to four wins from within the division. They also play the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. The Raiders have road games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints. All of those home and away games are winnable for this Raiders team. While they are unlikely to win them all, they should win enough of those and their games within the division to reach the projected seven wins.
