Best Coaches for Raiders QB Target Fernando Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders are presumed to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Mendoza just led the Hoosiers to an undefeated, national championship-winning season, their first in program history. He separated himself from a draft class that lacks many good quarterback prospects.

The Raiders need to reset at quarterback after Geno Smith had a poor season in 2025. The team expected him to elevate the offense as he did in Seattle, but he failed to win more than two games as a starter.

Las Vegas is also looking for a head coach, and it would like to pair the right leader with its potential No. 1 overall QB.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Which coach makes the most sense for the Raiders and potentially Mendoza? Let’s break down the top three coaches who would work best if Las Vegas selects the Indiana QB with the top pick.

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Sep 8, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reacts against the Carolina Panthers during the pregame at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

One of the hottest names in the head coaching cycle this offseason, Kubiak has helped the Seahawks reach the NFC Championship Game with his excellent play-calling. The Seahawks were one of the top offenses in the NFL this season, finishing 8th in total offense and top of the league in offensive DVOA. Kubiak’s work with Sam Darnold has been noticeable, as his good 2024-25 season was not a fluke.

Getting Kubiak in with Mendoza would be a tremendous hire for the Raiders, as they would get a young offensive mind to revitalize things on that side of the ball. Las Vegas desperately needs a new offensive perspective, and Kubiak would bring that.

Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

An intriguing young name in this cycle, Scheelhaase feels like a big swing for a team that might need a more proven option.

Teams are viewing Scheelhaase as one of the brighter offensive minds in the league, as he has helped Matthew Stafford have an MVP season. He has also done tremendous work with skill position players in college as a position coach. Scheelhaase and Mendoza would click immediately because of their high football IQs, and if the Raiders are willing to take the risk, the former Illinois QB might be the right fit.

Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady greets players as they take the field before their game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Dec. 7, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Sean McDermott getting fired from the Bills, the Raiders might be free to hire Brady as their head coach.

Brady has done well with Josh Allen, who won the MVP last season. Some skeptical Bills fans grew tired of his play-calling last season, but Brady has shown he knows what it takes to run a successful NFL offense. Raiders fans would like to see Brady recapture the magic he found during LSU’s 2019 national championship run, as that would make the offense more efficient. Will he get a serious look from Las Vegas?

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.