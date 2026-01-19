Why Sean McDermott Is a Perfect Raiders' Fit

The Las Vegas Raiders are knee-deep in their search for their next head coach. As the search enters its third week, Las Vegas' front office is likely to make its decision relatively soon. Still, as they go through the process, several qualified coaches have become available whom they must consider.

Las Vegas will soon hire its fourth coach in as many seasons, a sign of how things have gone in Las Vegas for the Silver and Black. The person they hire must be truly ready for what it takes to be the Raiders' lead man. It is unlike any other head coaching position in the National Football League.

McDermott's Positives

The Raiders ' new look front office has a season under its belt together. They must use the lessons learned from their 3-14 campaign so that the 2025 season can be a building block and not solely another lost season. The Raiders' front office must get it right. A lot is riding on this decision.

Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and enough cap space to make a sizable impact on the roster. It will take all hands on deck to turn around one of the worst overall situations in the league. Former Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott has plenty of experience the Raiders can use.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott pleads his case with official Mike Carr in a 25-6 loss to the Patriots in 2018. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McDermott has over 20 years of coaching experience around the league. When he took over as the Bills' head coach in 2017, they had not been to the playoffs in almost 20 years. The Bills qualified for the playoffs in McDermotts' first season.

From 2017-2025, McDermott and the Bills missed the playoffs once. He also knows what it is like to work with one of the draft's top quarterbacks. McDermott has his faults, but he is a solid coach.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott chats with quarterback Josh Allen between reps at training camp in 2019. | JAMIE GERMANO/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders moved on quickly from Pete Carroll as their head coach, as it was clear early on that he would not be able to fix the mountain of issues they faced. Las Vegas must now take as much time as reasonably possible to find a coach that can last more than one season and go from there.

Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained where the Raiders stand as they continue to work through a long list of qualified candidates. Mike McDaniel was recently added to the Raiders' list of interviews. It would not be surprising to see McDermott eventually added as well.

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“We've got to put a process and a system in place that demands the best of our players, of our coaches, of our entire football operations, and really the entire building every day. And I've been here a year now, I've got to know MD [Mark Davis], ownership,” Spytek said.

“I know what the expectations are. I've got to know the building, I think, really well, and we've got a plan in place, and we're going to start working on it, and the goal is constant, meticulous improvement so that this organization and the Raider Nation can be proud when they walk into Allegiant Stadium."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks off the field after the Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 14-12 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

