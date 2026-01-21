Why Fernando Mendoza Has Perfect Makeup for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the market for a franchise quarterback.

The Geno Smith experiment failed in his lone season in Las Vegas, and the team wants to start over fresh with a new head coach and quarterback. An offensive reset is what the Raiders need.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles as he celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fortunately for General Manager John Spytek , his team has the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is likely to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza . The Cal transfer just led the Hoosiers to their first-ever national championship victory.

College football media has taken notice of how good Mendoza is as a passer and as a leader. Many have praised his mental makeup and leadership abilities.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One prominent voice in college football media, Josh Pate, was impressed with Mendoza’s composure all season. This is what he had to say about the potential No. 1 pick:

Josh Pate on Fernando Mendoza

Sep 27, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“The ball is like a cannon coming out of his hand,” Pate said on The Colin Cowherd Podcast. “He’s making a lot of far-hash out throws, the typical NFL throws that you want to see. Made a number of them.”

Mendoza made a throw that wowed scouts against Iowa, connecting with E.J. Williams Jr. on an incredible hole shot in the second quarter. Pate was particularly impressed by the throw that put Mendoza on NFL teams' radar.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) is interviewed after winning the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“That particular game, I was partly on-field, partly up in the press box, getting every vantage point,” he said. “And the other thing – just think about this in general.

You’ve watched him throughout the playoff. How many times do you see a quarterback justifiably win the Heisman Trophy, and then play better post-winning the Heisman? He’s played his best football in the playoff.”

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pate sees Mendoza as a perfect fit for the Raiders.

“I don’t care if this dude goes to Las Vegas; he’ll order Uber Eats six nights out of the week,” he said. “There’s not an ounce of character concern, so everything that you would want physically is there.”

Mendoza is widely expected to be the Raiders’ pick as of now, although anything can happen between January and April. However, Mendoza and the Raiders feel like a perfect match.

There are very few negative traits about Mendoza on or off the field, if any at all. Everyone speaks highly of his character, and he can make almost every throw.

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders have a chance to find their quarterback of the future in Mendoza, and the team hopes its next head coach will be the right fit for him.

