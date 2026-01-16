What to Know About Raiders HC Candidate Nate Scheelhaase
The Las Vegas Raiders are working hard to find their next head coach.
Las Vegas has not been able to nail down the head coaching hire in the last half-decade, as its longest-tenured coach since Jon Gruden’s firing was Josh McDaniels, who coached 25 games.
Rich Bisaccia was an interim who got 13 games before the team went in another direction. Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll each got only one full season.
It is imperative that General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady get the head coaching hire right because the organization has desperately needed stability.
Spytek and Brady have requested to interview several candidates, including offensive and defensive coordinators and former head coaches. However, another intriguing name is on that list.
According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will interview with the Raiders on Friday. It comes just two days before the Rams prepare for a divisional playoff game against the Chicago Bears.
What should Raiders fans know about Scheelhaase as he speaks to the Silver and Black? Let’s dive into his background.
Potential Raiders head coach Nate Scheelhaase
Scheelhaase played quarterback at Illinois from 2009-2013. He is the Illini’s third all-time leading passer and fourth all-time in passing touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2013.
He knows a thing or two about offense, as Iowa State averaged more than 26 points per game when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping develop Rocco Becht into one of the top QBs in the Big 12.
Scheelhaase also served as ISU’s running backs and wide receivers coach, turning Cyclones into NFL players, including New York Jets star Breece Hall. He has worked closely with talented offensive players, helping them reach the pros.
Despite likely being the head coach-in-waiting at ISU, Sean McVay noticed Scheelhaase’s coaching acumen and brought him on staff with the Rams as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist, eventually promoting him to pass game coordinator.
His work with Matthew Stafford in what is likely his MVP season has caught the attention of teams across the league, as Scheelhaase will also interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, per Fowler.
The Raiders have talented individual pieces on offense, including tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. Getting a quarterback (presumably Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza) would give Scheelhaase plenty to work with, should he get the job.
These interviews may be just a formality for Scheelhaase and the Raiders, as he is still early on in his coaching career. However, McVay was a tight ends coach in Washington before getting the job with the Rams, so it’s possible Scheelhaase is a serious candidate.
He interviews today, and soon we will find out if he blew the Raiders away or didn’t live up to their expectations.
