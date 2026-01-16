What to Know About Raiders HC Candidate Nate Scheelhaase

The Las Vegas Raiders are working hard to find their next head coach.

Las Vegas has not been able to nail down the head coaching hire in the last half-decade, as its longest-tenured coach since Jon Gruden’s firing was Josh McDaniels, who coached 25 games.

Rich Bisaccia was an interim who got 13 games before the team went in another direction. Antonio Pierce and Pete Carroll each got only one full season.

It is imperative that General Manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady get the head coaching hire right because the organization has desperately needed stability.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, and minority owner Tom Brady | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Spytek and Brady have requested to interview several candidates, including offensive and defensive coordinators and former head coaches. However, another intriguing name is on that list.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will interview with the Raiders on Friday. It comes just two days before the Rams prepare for a divisional playoff game against the Chicago Bears.

Rams pass-game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will handle his head-coaching interviews Friday.



The emerging offensive coach has the Raiders, Steelers, Ravens and Browns on the docket. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 15, 2026

What should Raiders fans know about Scheelhaase as he speaks to the Silver and Black? Let’s dive into his background.

Potential Raiders head coach Nate Scheelhaase

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Scheelhaase played quarterback at Illinois from 2009-2013. He is the Illini’s third all-time leading passer and fourth all-time in passing touchdowns, earning Second-Team All-Big Ten honors in 2013.

Nov 20, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase (2) runs away from Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Nate Williams (44) during the first quarter at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images | Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

He knows a thing or two about offense, as Iowa State averaged more than 26 points per game when he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping develop Rocco Becht into one of the top QBs in the Big 12.

Scheelhaase also served as ISU’s running backs and wide receivers coach, turning Cyclones into NFL players, including New York Jets star Breece Hall. He has worked closely with talented offensive players, helping them reach the pros.

Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Nate Scheelhaase watches the practice in the university's Spring Football game at Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Ames, Iowa Ncaa Football Iowa State Spring Football | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite likely being the head coach-in-waiting at ISU, Sean McVay noticed Scheelhaase’s coaching acumen and brought him on staff with the Rams as an offensive assistant and passing game specialist, eventually promoting him to pass game coordinator.

His work with Matthew Stafford in what is likely his MVP season has caught the attention of teams across the league, as Scheelhaase will also interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, per Fowler.

The Raiders have talented individual pieces on offense, including tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. Getting a quarterback (presumably Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza ) would give Scheelhaase plenty to work with, should he get the job.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill (23) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

These interviews may be just a formality for Scheelhaase and the Raiders, as he is still early on in his coaching career. However, McVay was a tight ends coach in Washington before getting the job with the Rams, so it’s possible Scheelhaase is a serious candidate.

He interviews today, and soon we will find out if he blew the Raiders away or didn’t live up to their expectations.

