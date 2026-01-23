Why Raiders are Building Perfect Offense for Mendoza

The Las Vegas Raiders and Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza appear to be on a collision course.

The Raiders hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and are widely expected to select the Heisman Trophy and national championship winner. Mendoza had a tremendous year, leading the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and their first-ever national title.

Las Vegas is in the market for a quarterback again after the Geno Smith experiment failed. The team gave up a third-round pick for him, but he struggled with turnovers and won only two games as a starter.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's likely the Raiders will move on from Smith despite signing him to a contract extension last offseason.

With Mendoza seemingly on the way, the Raiders are beginning to build a strong offensive foundation, and he might be the missing piece.

The young Raiders offense

The Raiders drafted running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round last year, and despite poor offensive line play and bad scheming, the rookie had a solid season. He finished with 1,321 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

If the next head coach can hire an offensive line coach who will develop the young talent in the trenches, Jeanty should continue to thrive and be an even more effective part of the offense.

Speaking of the offensive line, the unit performed poorly as a whole, but the individual pieces are promising. Las Vegas has plenty of young, intriguing offensive linemen who have the potential to be quality starters.

Kolton Miller is 30 years old, but he is still one of the most underrated left tackles in the league. Jackson Powers-Johnson should slide back to center, his best position.

The Raiders’ rookies, Charles Grant and Caleb Rogers, played a decent amount last season and showed flashes. DJ Glaze enters his third season in 2026 after holding down the right tackle spot.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tackle Charles Grant (60) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That unit has a chance to grow together next season and protect Mendoza as he looks to electrify the offense.

Quite possibly the biggest piece of the Raiders’ offense is tight end Brock Bowers. He didn’t replicate his rookie season due to injuries, but he was still impactful, and he projects to be one of the best tight ends in the league again in 2026.

The Raiders also have a few young receivers who did some good things, including Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. General Manager John Spytek should look to add to that group, though.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (18) before playing against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The offensive pieces are in place for Mendoza to come in and have immediate success. It’s up to Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady to find the right coach to lead the Silver and Black.

Follow us: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, where you can discuss your thoughts on the Raiders offense.

Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.