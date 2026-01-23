Why Fernando Mendoza Is Worth the Raiders' Future

It's long been speculated what the Las Vegas Raiders will do with the first overall pick. They have plenty of glaring holes in their roster, and the chance of a lifetime to save their franchise from the depths of mediocrity.

Fernando Mendoza is the best quarterback prospect in his draft class, and one of the biggest needs for the Raiders is a franchise quarterback. He was excellent in his win over the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship. Has he done enough to warrant the Raiders using the first overall pick on him?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he created a mock draft after the results of Indiana winning the National Championship. If there was ever any doubt of him being the first player off the board, they were clarified. Instead, he just validated all of the praise he has received and looks to be a star in the making.

"The 2026 NFL Draft is similar to 2025 in that there is only one quarterback worthy of No. 1 overall consideration. The Raiders are expected to take that player, but the real questions begin post-Fernando Mendoza selection", said Edwards.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though Mendoza will be the first overall pick, I wouldn't say he's a similar prospect to Cam Ward. If Ward and Mendoza were in the same draft class, the Raiders would have a lot more to think about with the first overall pick. However, there's no other quarterback in the same stratosphere as Mendoza in his own draft class. His intangibles are off the chart, but is that really enough for sustained success?

"Las Vegas' roster is not in a state to support a rookie quarterback. Tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer are good pieces, along with running back Ashton Jeanty, but they need another receiver and multiple offensive linemen", said Edwards.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) enters the field before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ward's rookie season didn't generate much success, and I doubt Mendoza's will either. Even if he has Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers at his disposal, the Raiders don't have enough talent on their roster to support him as a rookie.

Regardless of all that, Mendoza is still worthy of being the Raiders' top selection. He gives their franchise a clear path forward, the potential to be a top 10 quarterback in the league, and he just led his team to an undefeated season, where he won the Heisman award as well.

