Raiders, Geno Smith Run Into These Issues vs. Chargers — Again

INGLEWOOD, Calif.--The Las Vegas Raiders looked a little different than they had in their other games this season, giving the Los Angeles Chargers a competitive game for the first half. However, like most other games this season, the Raiders' offense was held in check for most of the game.

The Raiders fired Chip Kelly and handed the responsibility of calling plays to Greg Olson. Still, the Raiders' roster issues were too much for Carroll and company to overcome. The Chargers ran for nearly 200 yards, while the Raiders' offense ran for 31 yards.

Same Old Same Old

Although the Raiders ' offense looked like a more competent unit, they were still not good enough to give the Chargers any real threat on Sunday. Las Vegas was dominated in time of possession for yet another week. The Chargers won the time of possession battle by nearly 12 minutes.

That is a recipe for disaster for a Raiders team that depends so heavily on its' defense containing the opponent's offense long enough to potentially figure things out on their own offensive side of the ball. Las Vegas' inability to run the ball and keep opposing offenses off the field has been lethal.

Los Angeles' offense outgained the Raiders ' offense by nearly 200 yards on the day. Las Vegas' normally dependable defense had its flashes but gave up too many big plays during the game to overcome. Las Vegas' defense did force a turnover, but their inability to get off the field was costly.

The Raiders' defense allowed the Chargers to convert on 71% of their 17 third down attempts. Las Vegas' offense only converted on 25% of its eight third down conversion attempts. Those numbers alone are enough to swing the game in favor of the team that already has the better roster.

Las Vegas has now lost six consecutive games and 10 of their last 11. At this point, the 2025 Raiders are essentially a worse team than Antonio Pierce's Raiders team was last season. There are too many things holding this Raiders team back for them to figure out any time within the next five games.

The Raiders' decision to hold coaches accountable has been admirable, as it was clear things needed to change on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams. However, until the roster itself is fixed, especially along the offensive line. The Raiders are what they are and that is not very good.

