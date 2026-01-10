Identifying the Raiders' Top 3 Most Underrated Needs This Offseason

The Las Vegas Raiders enter the offseason with a flawed roster, riddled with holes and very little depth at several positions. It will be up to the Raiders' General Manager, John Spytek, to figure out how to undo years of failed roster decisions from prior regimes. It will undoubtedly be a challenge.

Raiders' Underrated Needs

Las Vegas has several obvious needs, such as quarterback, offensive line and cornerback, among others. The Raiders have failed to find enough quality players at those positions, which has directly led to many of their 30 plus losses over the past three seasons.

The Raiders figuring out those positions go without saying. Each of those positions have plagued Las Vegas over the past few seasons. Their 3-14 campaign was the culmination of years' worth of failing to adequately address those glaring needs. However, they have other, less obvious needs.

Safety

Last offseason, the Raiders signed safeties Isaiah Pola-Mao and Jeremy Chinn to two-year contracts, respectively. Chinn had a solid season but dealt with injuries. Pola-Mao showed potential, and a skill set worth keeping, but also left much to be desired at times throughout the season.

It will be impossible for the Raiders to improve their defense without adding to the safety position. They have enough money to spend in free agency to add a veteran option at an affordable rate. Las Vegas could use the draft to bolster the position group, but it should look for a veteran option to add.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) reacts after the loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Defensive Line

In addition to what may or may not may not happen with Maxx Crosby, the Raiders must continue to build out their interior defensive line. More importantly, Las Vegas must add talent at the defensive end position opposite of Crosby.

Las Vegas used two draft picks on defensive tackles last offseason; they should consider adding more defensive tackles and defensive ends via free agency. The Raiders do not need game breakers along the defensive line. However, they could use more capable bodies to fill out the unit's depth.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) and defensive end Charles Snowden (49) leave the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver

The Raiders signed wide receiver Tyler Lockett at the same time they traded Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lockett was a stop-gap option, at best, to a group of receivers that consisted of Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton, and Jack Bech. Those four receivers do not scare opposing defenses.

Even assuming Thornton and Bech develop over the offseason, and that Tucker improves every summer as he has since being drafted, the Raiders need more quality wide receivers. Although Brock Bowers factors in, Las Vegas must add multiple wide receivers this offseason.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to throw in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas' offense was held back by its offensive line this season, but a better receiving corps likely would have helped alleviate some of the pressure off of Geno Smith and company.

Like the safety position, the Raiders cannot afford to take the field next season without added talent at wide receiver. They should lean towards veteran options who are not old by league standards. Las Vegas should be active in free agency, when it comes to wide receivers.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) embraces Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tyler Lockett (17) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

