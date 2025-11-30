What the Raiders Need Greg Olson to Show Immediately

The Las Vegas Raiders' decision to move on from Chip Kelly will be put to the test on Sunday when they face the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be hard to do worse than Kelly's offense that averaged the fewest points per game in the National Football League this season.

The Raiders have roster issues that will make it difficult for anyone calling plays to be successful. Still, they hope Greg Olson can help their offense improve.

Olson's Goal

It had become painfully clear that the Raiders needed a significant reset on the offensive side of the ball. However, at this point in the season, there are few ways of making any sort of reset happen. The quickest and most efficient thing the Raiders could do was making a change.

That change came shortly after their loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Las Vegas fired Chip Kelly and will now have Greg Olson calling plays for their offense moving forward. Earlier this week, Olson explained what his approach will be in his elevated role.

"Yeah, I think that's your job as a coach. Stimulate and motivate your players because team morale, or coaches morale, whatever it can be at a point right now in the season, you've got to stay up. And I think experience sometimes, if you've experienced that, you learn how to do that and learn to get through tough times,” Olson said.

“I think anyone that's ever faced any adversity in their life would say they grew from it, and I think that's important, an important lesson for everybody, but that's part of our job as a coaching staff is to continue to stimulate, continue to motivate these players to finish this season."

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) is sacked by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) as defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) looks make a tackle on the play during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Olson noted what the mood was like surrounding the team following the news that he would call plays for the Raiders following Kelly's dismissal. While some likely happy with Kelly no longer being on the team, Olson knows there is not much to celebrate considering how the season has gone.

Las Vegas Raiders QB Gen Smith, Pete Carroll | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

"There's only a couple guys, certainly Maxx [Crosby] and Kolton [Miller], and DJ Turner was a guy that was here in the past. A lot of these guys know I was here, but they were congratulatory towards me, and it's a good feeling,” Olson said.

“But again, at 2-9, there's not a lot of great things to be real happy about, so we just got to get better and keep working every day and continue to get better."

