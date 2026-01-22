Raiders Must Be Prepared For This Reality Check

It was another disappointing season for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025. Nothing that they did or tried to do went their way. They made a lot of changes, but they could not seem to coexist with the things they envisioned, and it got worse by the week.

At the end, it was another horrible season, and Raiders owner Mark Davis had to fire another head coach. Now they are looking to pick up the pieces this offseason and get some sort of vision going into the future.

The Raiders' offseason is looking similar to many others over the years. They are searching for a new head coach and have a lot of areas they have to figure out to improve.

With that being said, this franchise is hitting the full rebuild button, and making sure they get the right voice in the building is the most important thing they can do right now. The Raiders will be with another head coach in back-to-back seasons. The next head coach is going to be here for the long haul.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek reacts during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are missing important pieces even after the head coach. The Raiders need many things. A quarterback, rebuilding the offensive line, adding a wide receiver, and on the defensive side, other than star defensive end Maxx Crosby, we do not know who is going to play defense for this team next season. The Raiders have a lot to figure out. They do have things going for them with having money to spend and the top pick in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Analyst gives Raiders reality check

"I do not think the Raiders will be a good fit for anything," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "I am happy for Tom Brady, but he is the only good thing about the Raiders. He is the only good thing to celebrate about the Raiders. There is nothing else that is good about this organization."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Fox broadcaster Tom Brady is seen prior to the game between the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"They have not won a playoff game since 2003. They have won 35 percent of their games since the 2002 season. Second-worst record in the NFL. They have had 12 full-time head coaches in 23 seasons. They have had 21 non-winning seasons. Only two playoff appearances ... Fast forward to this past season. They were dead last in total offense. Dead last in scoring offense, 28th in passing offense. Third last in rushing offense. They are just awful."

