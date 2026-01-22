One Person Who Should Be Making the Call at Raiders' QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are in search of their next long-time quarterback. They do not want to go to another quarterback who is not going to be here for the long haul.

They have tried that already over the last few seasons, and it has not worked out for them, just like many things have not worked for this organization for a long time. The Raiders are now in a full rebuild, and getting the right quarterback is the start they want to get. But choosing the quarterback is the hard part.

Getting the right quarterback for this franchise could kick-start the rebuild faster and get this team rolling in the right direction.

One thing that this franchise cannot do is panic about who the next quarterback for the Silver and Black will be. They have to do their homework on the options and see which quarterback is best in line for this team, and they will believe moving forward is going to give them the best possible chance to be successful and win a lot more games.

One major thing that the Raiders have going for them this offseason is that they will have the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have the option of taking their franchise quarterback with that pick. And if they do, they have a frontrunner for that pick. That is Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana University, whom the Raiders front office saw win a National Championship this past week. The Raiders got a look at their potential next quarterback.

Who is making the decision at No. 1 for the Silver and Black?

No matter what the Raiders do at the quarterback position. One analyst made it clear who should be getting to choose the quarterback. And he does not want anyone else involved in making that decision.

"Make the decision by committee. You know, dot your I's, cross your T's, consult with everybody, confirm with everyone, fine. When it comes to the quarterback, I do not give a damn who it is, shut the hell up and let Tom Brady make the call," said Stephen A. Smith on First Take. "He is a seven-time champion. A former sixth-round pick. This man and what he has done with his career is nothing short of phenomenal."

"This man is qualified. He is a minority owner of the franchise. Mark Davis, move aside ... There is one man who has to make that decision, and that has to be Tom Brady. If it is not Brady making the decision, what is he there for?

