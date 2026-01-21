Why the Raiders Are in Great Shape at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are the team that is going to kick off the 2026 NFL Draft in a few months. The Raiders hold the first overall pick, and they are the team that holds the most valuable pick.

The Raiders now will go about seeing what they want to do with that pick, but many believe that the Raiders have already locked in with who they want to take. The Raiders have this pick for the first time since 2007, and they are looking to take someone who will be a franchise player.

The Raiders have many needs on their roster. But the biggest one is at the quarterback position. Over the last few years, the Raiders have had no answer at the quarterback position. That has been a position that has haunted them since letting go of former quarterback Derek Carr in 2022.

The Raiders now have their opportunity to find their next quarterback, and one that they have wanted here for a long time. The Raiders will go through all their offseason things and be locked in on that first pick. The quarterback position could change everything for the Silver and Black. It can kick-start the rebuild, and if they make the right moves in the offseason in free agency, this Raiders team could be better than most people think next season.

The Raiders' top quarterback prospect is Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University. That is who everyone has the Raiders taking if they go with a quarterback with the first overall pick. Mendoza is the right player for the Raiders, and that is a player the Raiders got a close look at in the National Championship game. Mendoza is now a Heisman Trophy winner and a National Champion. The Raiders got to see what he is all about.

Mel Kiper Jr. on Raiders

"Pretty much a lock for me. He never filched. This kid cracked the code as we have always talked about," said Mel Kiper Jr. on Get Up. He was spectacular throughout the season. He cut the sack total at Cal from 41 down to 18 during the season. He improved in areas he needed to. 35 starts, he benefited from. Experience is the best teacher ... The Big Ten Championship Game, the three college football playoff games, he had 10 touchdowns, only one interception."

"This kid is ready for the NFL because he benefited from 35 starts. He is 22 years of age; he will be 23 in October. Think about the Raiders. Bringing in Mendoza will look bright for Raider Nation."

