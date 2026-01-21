One Position the Raiders Must Address When They Draft a QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for their next quarterback. They would like to take that quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Raiders have the first overall pick and will have their shot at drafting the quarterback they want. That is what they have been looking for over the last two drafts. The Raiders are also going to let minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek pick their next franchise quarterback. Most importantly, they have to be on the same page.

Brady and Spytek also have to make a plan for how they would put their next quarterback in the best position to be successful. The Raiders struggled last season on the offensive side of the ball, and that is something they must address this offseason for their quarterback.

The Raiders' offensive line was one of the worst units in all of football last season. The Raiders must do a good job of putting a good offensive line together to protect their next franchise quarterback.

Wide Receiver position big for Raiders this offseason

It is important to do that because that gives a young quarterback or even any quarterback the confidence when they go out there on the field. It gives them a better opportunity to be successful. But after the offensive line, the Raiders must give their quarterback something else. That is a good wide receiver. That was another problem for this team last season. The Raiders did not have a go-to receiver after trading away Jakobi Meyers.

As of now, the Raiders are going into next season with a young wide receiver core. Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. will lead the way for the Raiders. Those are good building blocks for the Silver and Black, but they need to look for a wide receiver who is ready to lead that room next season. The Raiders could do that in free agency. That is one major thing Spytek and Brady must address as well.

A young quarterback wants a receiver that he could trust and be the play he relies on when he needs someone to make a play. That would go a long way as well for getting star tight end Brock Bowers open more. That will give opposing defenses someone else they would have to worry about. It is going to be interesting to see what the Raiders do to surround the next quarterback with the right personnel. That is going to be a key heading into next season.

