One Plan the Raiders Must Follow at the Quarterback Position
The Las Vegas Raiders have a huge question mark at the quarterback position still. They still have not figured it out and until they do or come up with a plan that helps them, it is going to be the same result year in and out.
The Raiders thought they were solving the problem going into the season with veteran quarterback Geno Smith. But it has not been planned out the way that the Raiders envisioned. It has not worked, and the Raiders have to decide if they want to give it another go.
Smith has not been the quarterback the Silver and Black were looking for in terms of running the offense with consistency. It has not been the offense that the Raiders have been hoping for when they made all moves this offseason as well. All season the Raiders have struggled to score points and get the ball moving up and down the field.
Most of the games that the Raiders have lost have been because the offense was a big no-show. That is the biggest problem with this franchise. They have not put together a good product on the offensive side of the ball.
Raiders Need New Game Plan at Quarterback
General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll must come up with something way better because they could be on the outside looking in and be out of a job sooner than later. But there is a plan that the Raiders have not done and many other teams have succeeded with in the past and continue to use it well. If the Raiders are going to bring back Smith or another veteran at the quarterback position next season, they need to make sure they draft their successor.
Smith could be back for the Raiders next season, but that does not mean the Raiders cannot bring in a rookie who sits behind Smith and develops his game. That is something the Raiders have not done recently that they should have done a long time ago. The Raiders have been looking at these veterans but not giving them competition with a true rookie quarterback that can learn from the veteran, and if needed to come in during the season.
A lot of it is going to fall on this Raiders regime if they can make it to next season. The Raiders could find a young, good, and upcoming quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. Where they pick is still up in the air.
