Where the Raiders Stand Heading into the Offseason

There is little doubt where the Las Vegas Raiders currently stand, after finishing the regular season at 3-14.

Where the Raiders Stand

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus recently ranked every team in the National Football League heading into the offseason. Las Vegas has the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft. However, Valentine still ranked the New York Jets as the worst team in the league, one spot ahead of Las Vegas.

"The Raiders were quick to move on from veteran head coach Pete Carroll after just one disastrous season in charge. It was clear early on that things wouldn’t kick on with Carroll or Geno Smith(60.9 grade; 36th), and as a result, the Raiders finished with a 3-14 record and the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’ll be the first time since 2007 that the Raiders will be picking first. Even if they find their quarterback of the future, this is a roster that should be in full rebuild," Valentine said.

The Raiders wasted no time moving on from Pete Carroll. Las Vegas fired Carroll last Monday, officially getting its offseason started with a clean slate. Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed the media shortly after Carroll was fired.

“I mean obviously we didn't win enough games early in the year. Sometimes I go back to the Bears game, where we're 1-2, and they're 2-1 and we turned it over four times, we got a kick blocked, and we really had that game one about three or four different times, and it's kind of been my experience where that kind of win can propel you or that one can kind of sink you. And I think we all know how the season went after that,” Spytek said.

Spytek elaborated, noting how much of a role injuries played in the Raiders’ season. Injuries to Brock Bowers, Kolton Miller, and Jackson Powers-Johnson were too much for a weak Raiders’ offensive line to sustain. Those injuries only made other problems even worse.

“We got a couple of our guys hurt that that were big blows to us, but listen those are just excuses. I mean, we just didn't perform well enough. We didn't play well enough. We didn't do the right things consistent enough to win games,” Spytek said.

“You are what you are. We're 3-14, and we've got a lot of work to do. The other part about the assistant coaches, they're all currently under contract. I met with them a couple hours ago, and we talked through the next steps, but they're all currently under contract right now."

