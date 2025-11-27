What the Raiders’ Defense Is Preparing for Against the Chargers

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders hope switching out Chip Kelly for Greg Olson will lead to immediate results in their AFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. However, the Raiders' defense must play it has for most of the season.

Familiar Foe

The Raiders ' defensive backfield is sure to be tested by veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. He registered 61 yards on five receptions when the two teams played each other earlier this season.

Allen is not the receiver he was in his prime, but he is still an experienced vet facing a relatively young backfield. It will take Las Vegas ' defensive backfield working together to limit Allen and the Chargers' offense long enough for the Raiders' offense to potentially figure things out.

Allen has played 12 of his 13 seasons in the league with the Chargers. He has faced the Raiders many times, Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham knows he is a threat. Weeks after facing George Pickens and Ceedee Lamb, the Raiders will face a solid Chargers receiving corps.

“I mean, the first thing people are going to talk about is savvy blah, blah, blah. So, like the man is a skilled wide receiver. I mean, you don't make that many catches just based off of savviness. Savviness probably came as he continued to see more and more reps and got to understand how people are trying to cover him and things of that nature," Graham said.

“But it first starts with the skill. The thing also when they move him around, you have to make note of his intelligence to be able to play different spots, whether Z, X or the slot receiver, however they move him around, that's a positive, even when they bring him in there the chip. I mean, he's a smart player.

Graham noted Allen's experience will come into play on Sunday. Allen is still a polished route runner with dependable hands. Las Vegas' defense must pressure quarterback Justin Herbert and the defensive backfield play off of that. Graham praised Allen's skillset and the Chargers' offense.

“He's a skilled player. And then on top of that, the years of experience lending to the savviness. He knows how to get open and he has a good quarterback. The O-line does a good job of blocking. Coach [Greg] Roman, his scheme is solid," Graham said.

“But you tell those young cornerbacks, I mean, you're dealing with a guy who's probably going to be wearing a gold jacket one day. I mean, he's their leading reception getter for the Chargers. And they've had a few, I've had the experience of having to cover a few of those guys over the years. So, tough matchup.”

