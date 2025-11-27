Why Smith's Confidence in Carroll Remains at an All-Time High

The Las Vegas Raiders have not lost one bit of faith in each other.

Raiders' Confidence Still High

The Raiders' season quickly spiraled out of control, and has failed to improve much. At 2-9, the best thing Las Vegas has done this season was move on from Tom McMahon and Chip Kelly when they did. Their two wins on the season make last season look so much better in hindsight.

Las Vegas' season never really got going. After a Week 1 win cost them a healthy Brock Bowers, additional injuries took away from what was already a subpar roster. The Raiders got off to a bad start and have failed to recover. They hope the firing of Chip Kelly will help turn things around.

Despite their start, Raiders quarterback Geno Smith expressed confidence in Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll and the direction he has the team going in.

"I have tremendous confidence in Coach [Pete] Carroll. He hasn't changed one bit since he's gotten here. Coach Carroll is the same guy every single day. That's what you can appreciate about him. No matter what the situation is, it doesn't dictate his mood or his effort or just the juice and the energy he brings to the building,” Smith said.

“And so, for us, man, we just got to, like I said, man, continue to believe in what he's preaching and continue to hold the rope which guys are doing. Guys are in the weight room working hard, in the classroom studying, working hard, and we're really trying to turn it around and get better as a team. And so, Coach Carroll is doing the right thing, and we've got to keep following him."

Following Sunday's loss Carroll noted that Smith is one of the leaders the team turns to during tough times. This is undoubtedly one of those times.

"Well, fortunately, we have a couple guys or a number of guys on our team that are the leaders that are obvious. If you could have heard Maxx [Crosby] in the locker room yesterday, you would think that these guys are tight and connected and on the same page,” Carroll said.

“And so, I'm proud to be able to say that he's a captain on this club, and he and Geno [Smith] have to speak for us when they get their chances. But they're not the only ones. And so, we're going to fight for every bit that we can for this week and get a great week together in practice and bring it to the to the field in LA and play a really good football game and try to get the win we've been looking for. It's just been hard coming."

