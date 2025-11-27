Raiders' Latest Injury Report Features Key Names

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has been defined by injuries, as injuries to some of their most critical players on offense have gone on to define the season. It is fair to wonder what this season would have been if not for injuries. The same can be said about last season for Las Vegas.

Still, this year feels worse than last season. Las Vegas made a number of changes to help improve its offense, only for a couple of big injuries to derail the unit and the season.

Raiders Release First Injury Report

The Raiders will face the Chargers on Sunday and expecy most of their players to be available. However, Las Vegas did have five players show up on the injury report. Two of those players, Michael Mayer and Jordan Meredith did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Two players, Maxx Crosby and Tre Tucker were listed as limited and Tyler Lockett was on the injury report but was a full participant in practice. Each player listed on the injury report is a player the Raiders need if they hope to beat a solid Chargers team.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll walks the sideline in a game between the Raiders and the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders ' offense ranks near or at the bottom of the league in many statistical categories, putting into persepective how much the unit has struggled this season. Injuries have impacted the unit but not nearly as much as questionable playcalling and even worse execution.

On Wednesday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what he hopes to see over the team's final six games. Carroll hopes a change at offensive coordinator will help Las Vegas clean up things on the offensive side of the ball.

Carroll understands wins may not come but he wants to see progress.

I'd love to see us be really clean with what we're doing. Again, utilize our guys. Want to see just the tempo of everything to be were it's supposed to be, and hopefully we can protect the quarterback so he has chance, and we'll do that in a variety of ways. But I'd just like to see us cleaner, operate with an urgency that gives us a chance," Carroll said.

"We need to make progress right from the get-go. I mean, every game we go out, we're trying to win every football game, and we're going to continue to only look at it in that manner.

“But we need to make progress. We need to get cleaner. We need to make sure that we're functioning at a really high level, and if somebody can beat us doing that, then they do."

