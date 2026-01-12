Raiders Request Interview with AFC West Rival

The Las Vegas Raiders are searching for their next head coach. The Raiders are looking to bring in a head coach for the long run. The Raiders are rebuilding this offseason.

The Raiders are now searching for their second head coach for the second straight offseason. That is not what they wanted to do, but the way the season unfolded in 2025, it had to be done. Now the Raiders will turn to general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady to get this one right.

The Raiders will do all their homework on all these head coaching candidantes they are bringing in. Spytek and Brady are two good football minds, and they will make sure they talk to each other and pick the best candidate for the Silver and Black.

One thing they have to make sure they do is be on the same page when they are making this choice. The Raiders need to make sure they get it right because this cycle the Raiders have been on with head coaches cannot happen again.

Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Tom Brady looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The next coach that the Raiders are requesting to interview is from their AFC West long-time rival, the Los Angeles Chargers' defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter. Minter has been a great defensive coordinator for the Chargers. Minter had a great season with his defense and for the Chargers. They were one of the top defenses this offseason.

"The Raiders are now requesting Chargers DC Jesse Minter for a HC interview, source said, as he'll add them to his growing list," said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Aug 7, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter at press conference during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders are doing all their homework, and Minter is another Michigan guy. Minter is a top new this offseason for a head coaching job.

The Raiders could bring in Minter and transform their defense. Minter will bring a lot of experience to this team and the defensive side of the ball. If Minter gets the Raiders' head coaching job, they will need to bring in a good offensive coordinator for the offensive side of the ball.

Brady and Spytek have to make sure they do the best they can because the Raiders want to get this team rolling in the right direction.

The Raiders are going to want this next head coach to build with this team for many years. They want one they believe in and not just one for the next few years. The Raiders have a lot to offer for the next head coach, and that is what makes Las Vegas a good place to land for a coach and more desirable than last offseason.

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Jesse Minter against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

