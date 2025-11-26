What Greg Olson's Elevation Means for the Raiders

After another poor performance on offense, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from Chip Kelly as their offensive coordinator. The Raiders' offense has been shaky at best, and nonexistent at worst this season, completley undoing any progress the team appeared to have made in the offseason.

What Olson Brings

The Raiders will turn to Greg Olson to call plays for the Raiders moving forward this season. Olson's hands will be tied just as much as Kelly's when it comes to the roster and depth chart. However, Olson could potentially bring a new way of approaching things for Las Vegas.

Olson's approach may not bring much of a change, but it is better than the Raiders continuing to do the same thing and hoping for a different result. Las Vegas' offense was predictable and that was in the rare occasions the unit was able to get a play off without giving up a sack or a hurry.

Following Kelly's dismissal, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained what Olson brings to the table and how his experience may help the Raiders' offense down the stretch. Still, it is important to note the Raiders' offense has seen many coordinators recently, there is only so much Olson can do.

"Long time NFL coach, longtime play caller, 13 years, and plus – connecting him with the philosophy from where we worked together, he's deep into what I'm looking for, and he understands it,” Carroll said.

“I'll just help you a little bit because I don't want to try to help the Los Angeles Chargers any, but we need to run the ball better, and we need to have the running game available to us, I think I probably mentioned that last week, when you need it.

“Short yardage, red zone, goal line, fourth quarter, all of those times that have historically been when you need to call on it, and then you have to orchestrate your game so that it fits that. And that's why the play passes are so important and the actions are so important, and keeping the quarterback clean, and minimizing the distances on third down.

“All of those things all fit together. I've been doing it this way for a lot of years, and it's a winning formula if you play good defense and you kick the ball well. And so, we're trying to get that, and we just have not captured it. And so, this is what this move is about."

