The One Aspect of Raiders That Will Come Under Added Scrutiny

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' first 11 games of the season has forced them to look towards the future.

Raiders' Developing Talent

At 2-9, the Raiders ' attention should move towards playing some of their lesser-known players who have yet to their chance to show what they can do. Las Vegas is likely looking at a major roster overhaul this offseason, playing those players will eventually help the Raiders make roster decisions.

One player that continues to trend in the direction is Charles Snowden, who plays various roles for the Raiders . Following the Raiders' loss to the Cleveland Browns, Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby praised Snowden.

"I love Snow [Charles Snowden]. Snow has been a great teammate since he's gotten here. He's a great addition to this locker room and in our D-line room. Specifically, he's always got good energy. He works his ass off, he loves football, he loves his daughter, and he's just a great, great dude to be around,” Crosby said.

Watch Charles Snowden Discuss Below

“He's a guy that's gone through a lot of adversity in his career and has been doubted a lot, and he keeps proving everybody wrong, so he keeps earning it every single week. He's a great player for us, and you're going to continue seeing him get better and better."

Along with Snowden, the Raiders have other younger players on the defensive side of the ball that they are bringing along slowly but surely.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden (49) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham recently gave an update on the development of rookie defensive tackles JJ Pegues and Tonka Hemingway.

"One, you want to see them consistently having their eyes in the right place. That's one. And can they get their hands in front of their eyes with low pad levels? So, you're looking for them to play a little bit lower than they probably did in college,” Graham said.

“Because, again, I've said this before, those guys were hard to block in college, but like now, you're dealing with the elite level of football players and offensive linemen.

“So, you're going to need all the advantages you could gain in terms of pad level, hand placement, a good base. So, you're looking for that to grow first, and then from there, any defensive lineman -- can you get off of your block?

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) stretches during warmups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Can you get off your block and make a play? Because, again, when you're talking about Cleveland's run game, or anybody's run game, if you get single block, we're counting on you to be able to take care of your primary gap, fall into your second gap. So, they got to be able to get off of blocks."

