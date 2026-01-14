One Familiar Name is Worth Raiders' Consideration at HC

The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of options for their next head coach. After another swing and miss, Las Vegas hopes this is the time they finally get it right.

Dan Graziano of ESPN recently released his predictions for the vacant head coaching positions around the National Football League. He believes the Raiders will circle back and hire a coach they have interviewed previously, but this time, Graziano believes, Las Vegas will make the hire.

Raiders' Radar

"Robert Saleh has been on Las Vegas ' short list in the past, and his work in San Francisco this season has caught a lot of people's attention around the league. His Jets tenure didn't go great, but that's true of most people who coach there. It doesn't sound like teams will let his Jets tenure deter them from talking to him this time around," Graziano said.

"Whoever gets this job must have a plan for offensive coordinator and the development of a young quarterback, likely Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. But Saleh is part of that Shanahan/McVay network and should have no trouble putting together an offensive staff. The Raiders were last in the NFL with 14.1 offensive points per game and 245.2 yards per game this season."

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Las Vegas has not had much success lately, but it does provide its next head coach a chance to work with some of the top young talent in the league. The Raiders' possession of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft should also help make the Raiders' head coaching position more desirable.

Last week, Raiders General Manager John Spytek addressed the current state of the Raiders.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) and wide receiver Tre Tucker (1) in tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"The league is littered with when you get the top pick right, those guys are franchise altering players. There's probably no more important hire in an NFL organization than the head coach. They're the daily guy. They set the vision, they set the cadence. They are what touches the players every day and demand excellence from players,” Spytek said.

“And the players are the ones that have to go out there and do it. And the more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

