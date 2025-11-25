Maxx Crosby Gets Honest on Raiders' Firing of Chip Kelly

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season continues to be a roller coaster ride. That ride has had few highs and hit a new low on Sunday in another disappointing performance. Las Vegas' offense was putrid for yet another week.

It was evident early 14 points was all the Cleveland Browns would need to win the game, as the Raiders' offense was nonexistant.

Raiders Head in New Direction

The Raiders ' ninth loss in 10 games confirmed things were not going to change for the Raiders' offense under Kelly. The injuries to the Raiders' roster were undoubtedly unlucky and debilitating, but it is hard to explain why the Raiders' offense looks the way it has looked this season.

As bad as things were for the Raiders' offense last season, there was never a point where it looked like every player on offense, or most of them, looked lost with no idea of what to do on the field. The Raiders rightfully expected to at least match last year's offense.

Somehow, they have failed to do that.

After the Raiders ' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Maxx Crosby took to the “Let’s Go! with Matthew Stafford, Maxx Crosby, Peter King and Jim Gray" show and spoke about several things regarding the current start of the Raiders, including the firing of Chip Kelly.

“Chip's a guy that I've had a lot of respect for from afar and what he has done over his career. Everyone knows that growing up I was a big Buckeye fan, my dad is a huge Ohio State fan, and so them winning the Natty last year, I was super excited about him coming here," Crosby said.

"When Chip was here he was always good to me and we had a cool relationship. Unfortunately, this is a production based business and if the offense is struggling, you know, I feel like it's just, it comes down to, it's production at the end of the day. The offense has been struggling and felt like, you know, we needed to make a change. So that's above my pay grade. But at the end of the day, I wish the best for Chip and I know he'll be back doing his thing soon.”

Crosby is right, Kelly is sure to land on his feet, rather elsewhere in the National Football League or on the collegiate level where he won the most recent National Championship. Regardless of where he lands, the Raiders must now move on to yet another offensive coordinator.

