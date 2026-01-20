Why the Raiders Are Set at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, but the pressure is not there because they likely already know what they are gonna do. The biggest open hole the Raiders have this offseason is at the quarterback position.

That is the most important position in the National Football League. It is also a position the Raiders have not had any stability in for a long time. When you do not have a quarterback in the NFL, it is hard to win games and compete for anything in this league.

The Raiders want the next quarterback to be a guy that they all agree to bring in. They need to make sure they do all their homework and see what value he will be for this team for many years to come.

The Raiders could make that pick and go on something special. It is hard to see a franchise that has not had anything going for it over the last 20 years, but it could be a start. One offseason that they have things going for them could change things fast and in the future.

Raiders pick is most important move of offseason

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today gave his latest Raiders first-round pick, and he gives reasoning why things have changed from a few weeks ago. It is not a surprise, but nothing is in print just yet.

1. Las Vegas Raiders – Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

A few weeks ago, he seemed to be the clear-cut front-runner to be the No. 1 pick. At this point, it seems safe to say the rest of the race can be called off. Three months out from the first round kicking off, Mendoza is basically without competition for the top spot.

The Raiders might not tip their hand and could even consider any exploratory talks other teams might have about obtaining the selection. But it seems unfathomable that Tom Brady and the rest of the Silver and Black brass would bypass such a sound signal-caller who checks off almost every box when it comes to operating within structure.

The Raiders will lean heavily on their minority owner, Tom Brady, and general manager John Spytek to get the right moves in place. Those two will be in charge of getting the Raiders back on track, and it will be the first time in a long time, we will know who will be making the offseason decision.

