Tracking Potential Raiders' Top Pick Fernando Mendoza's National Championship Performance

Miami, FL -- The Las Vegas Raiders front office was in the house to watch the College Football National Championship on Monday Night.

The Raiders were there to get a better look at their potential future quarterback, Fernando Mendoza of Indiana University. Mendoza and the Hooisers were taking on the Miami Hurricanes. Raiders owner Mark Davis could be looking at his future quarterback for many years to come.

"I mean, when you look at a quarterback, obviously he's got to have throwing ability and be able to process, but the ability to extend plays, whether it's with his legs or once he's out of the pocket with his arm, his eyes downfield, I mean, that's the key," Cignetti said. "A guy that cannot extend plays, you really become vulnerable."And Fernando's ability to make plays with his legs, boy, I can't even count the number of times in big games this year where his legs have come through and extended drives."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) looks on during warmups prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. They want to see how Mendoza handles this moment in the biggest game of his career. The Raiders' biggest need this offseason for the Raiders is the quarterback position. The Raiders are high on Mendoza and looking to see and do their best to get the best information on him. Mendoza is seen as the No. 1 pick in the draft by a lot of different people around college football and the National Football League

The quarterback search is going to be led by Raiders minority owner Tom Brady and general manager John Spytek . Those two have done a great job of being on the same page, and that is what they are going to see this offseason when they decide to look for their franchise quarterback. Mendoza has a lot of traits that Brady looks for in a quarterback, and that is something key for both sides.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza is the Heisman Trophy winner and is looking to win the National Championship. He plays the quarterback position great, and his leadership is something that stands out. He is built like a quarterback and could beat you when his great arm and his legs do enough. The Raiders have Mendoza at the top of the list.

Mendoza could be one of the few quarterbacks who win the Heisman and a National Championship in the same season.

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates on Mendoza play in this game.

START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:

Mendoza was contain in the first quarter.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER: Indiana leads 3-0.

START OF THE SECOND QUARTER:

BIG DRIVE: Mendoza led his offense to a 14 play, 85 yard drive to take a 10-0 lead.

END OF THE FIRST HALF: Indiana leads 10-0

MENDOZA FIRST HALF STATS: 11-15, 104 yards.

