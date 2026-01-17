Derek Carr Has Bold Take on Raiders' Options at No. 1

The Las Vegas Raiders hold the first overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. That pick is what starts it all and the Raiders have full control of it.

A lot is being said about what the Raiders so do with that pick. The Raiders have options, but they also have needs, and a lot of them. This is the first time the Raiders have had the first overall pick since 2007. Now this pick is the most important one the Raiders have made in a long time, because it could change their franchise for years to come.

Earlier this week, the NFL found out that one of the top quarterbacks is returning to college football, leaving only one top prospect who is projected to go in the first round. That is the Raiders' No. 1 quarterback prospect, Fernando Mendoza, out of Indiana University.

If another team wants a quarterback at the top, they will have to trade with the Raiders for it. And the Raiders will demand a lot of draft capital for that pick. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr recently commented on what the Raiders should do with the first overall pick.

Derek Carr on Raiders first overall pick

"I am all against that," said Carr about drafting a quarterback at No. 1. "I do not know if they [Raiders] are ready for that. There are so many holes. There is no young quarterback that you are just going to insert, unless they fix other things. If you go out there and say the quarterback's coming, he is going to fix it. Geno Smith could read coverage. Aidan [O'Connell] knows coverage. There is no young guy who is going to know more ball than them right now.

"Is Mendoza good enough to be the number one pick? Absolutely. Of course he is. I am trying to protect him. Build the trenches ... Or take all that money they have in Vegas and go buy an offensive line, then draft the kid."

The biggest need for the Raiders is finding their franchise quarterback. And when teams have the first overall pick, that is usually where they take their best swing and select the quarterback they believe will lead them on the field in the future.

The Raiders have the opportunity to do that, but some are saying that the Raiders should instead trade the pick away. The Raiders also have a great advantage when it comes to the trade value of that first overall pick.

