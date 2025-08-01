Podcast: Battles, Drama, Aches, and Pains of Raiders Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.—With the Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 NFL Training Camp well underway, the team moments ago completed its eighth practice, and a lot happened.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast takes you inside the Silver and Black training camp for an insider's perspective, and we give you bold observations so far during this training camp after eight practices.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
John Spytek, the Las Vegas Raiders GM, did a wise thing when he re-signed Kolton Miller, the team captain, to an extension.
There was some trepidation when Robert Spillane was allowed to move on, but paying Miller, and Crosby sent the message to this team that they will take care of their guys that do things the right way.
Miller is a great football player, a super captain, and frankly a better person. The Raiders couldn’t have made a long-term investment in a better person.
Miller spoke to the media here at training camp today.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Tackle Kolton Miller
Q: You obviously expressed you wanted to be a Raider for life back in June, that came to fruition. How does it feel? Kolton Miller: "No, it feels great. I'm so glad. Obviously the process has been a little bit ongoing, but I'm so glad it's finally here and done. It's one less distraction, and I'm so pumped to continue onward being a Raider. I'm really juiced." Q: Was there any worry that it wasn't going to get done, or did you feel like it was going to eventually work its way out? Miller: "No, I mean both sides - I kept showing up and communication was great, so I'm real, real glad how it turned out, but now it's like - during training camp getting it done, obviously was a little extra wrinkle, but I'm glad it's done now finally and we can get back to work."
Q: That sends a big message to the team that they want to resign their guys. I know it's you, but would you talk about what that means to an NFL player? Miller: "No doubt, you show it, I think that the team sees it. You put in the work, you show up and it's all about buying in and keep buying in each year. Because nothing is given, you have to keep earning it each day. So, I think it sends a great message to the team and the organization that they take care of their guys."
Q: You talked about how there was good communication between you and the team. Was it a situation where they made you feel like something was going to get done? Miller: "Again, we had good communication, my agent Jeremy [Newberry] and [John] Sytek, they had great communication and were able to get a deal done. So no, I'm happy."
Q: You are the longest tenured guy on the team. What does that mean to you? Miller: "Yeah, still longest tenured. I'm so glad to be Raider, and like I said, I want to be Raider for life, so I'm living it, and I'm happy to get back to work."
Q: Jordan Meredith is a guy that has been in the building for a while now, kind of gets overlooked a little bit. Can you talk about what he brings to the table? Miller: "I remember last offseason, he was here every day, putting in work. And you could see the steps he's been taking. He's been in the league for a while now, and I think now he's really showing up. He showed up last year, that's for sure. He got his chance. He stepped up and seeing him progress has been really cool, and I just hope he continues progressing and see where he goes."
Q: Was there a specific moment for you that kind of really solidified the want to be a Raider for life? Miller: "The moment, well I look back to getting signed here, what, eight years ago. I'm from Sacramento, lived in California my whole life, went to UCLA. So, now I'm so happy to be here in Vegas continuing my journey here in Vegas for the time being. So no, I'm so juiced."
We'd appreciate it if you would follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr , and let’s talk about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments.
Tell us what you think about the Silver and Black’s training camp and Pete Carroll’s comments, when you visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE