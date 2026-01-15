Analyzing What the Raiders Have to Offer HC Candidates

Believe it or not, the Las Vegas Raiders have several positives to hang their hat on this offseason.

The Raiders' Strengths

As its 3-14 campaign confirmed, Las Vegas has a long way to go. As true as that may be, Las Vegas also has several things working in its favor. Las Vegas has more resources than most teams in similar situations. There are credible reasons to believe the Raiders can turn things around.

Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus noted the positives the Raiders ' next head coach will face. These include the No.1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, plenty of money to spend on talented players, and young, talented players like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

"Virtually nothing went right for the Raiders this season. On a roster that finished with the fewest wins in the NFL, most of the limited bright spots came on the offensive side of the ball. Tight end Brock Bowers battled through injuries to earn an 82.2 PFF receiving grade, running back Ashton Jeanty forced 84 missed tackles and left tackle Kolton Miller recorded a PFF pass-blocking grade of 86.5," Wasserman said.

"The primary source of optimism for Las Vegas this offseason lies in its available resources. The Raiders hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, positioning them to select a potential franchise quarterback, and project to have the third-most salary cap space in the NFL, giving them flexibility to address multiple roster deficiencies."

The Raiders also provide their next head coach with minority owner Tom Brady, who is expected to take on more responsibility this offseason and moving forward. That in itself is something no other team can offer a head coach. All of those things could be enough to sway a top coaching candidate.

Las Vegas' decision to fire Pete Carroll immediately after the season gives the Raiders a largely clean slate to work with this offseason. Raiders General Manager John Spytek noted shortly after Carroll's dismissal that it will be critical for him and Brady to find the right head coach.

Spytek knows the opportunities are endless for the Raiders right now. He and Brady must have a productive offseason.

“Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now,” Spytek said.

