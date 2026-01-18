1 Issue John Spytek, Raiders Must Solve Immediately

The Las Vegas Raiders are undoubtedly headed in a new direction. One of the main questions will be which players are going with them.

Raiders' Crosby Issue

Dianna Russini of The Athletic noted a few of the biggest issues facing the Raiders this offseason. Along with finding their head coach and rebuilding their roster, Las Vegas ' front office must smooth things over with star defensive end Maxx Crosby after a rocky end to the regular season.

"Maxx Crosby’s Raiders future is also being questioned around the league. Las Vegas shut down its five-time Pro Bowler against his wishes, and the relationship between the sides remains strained. It’s a dramatic shift from just months ago, when Crosby and Davis nixed any trade discussions ahead of the Nov. 4 deadline," Russini said.

"Many believe Las Vegas will be open to moving its star pass rusher if the relationship remains at an impasse, allowing Crosby, who will turn 29 this summer, an opportunity to compete on a team built to win now."

The idea of trading Crosby has always ended quickly, both privately and publicly. Raiders owner Mark Davis has publicly stated he had no intention of trading Crosby. Davis seemed annoyed by how often Crosby's status with the team was questioned. That was before Crosby was shut down early.

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll shortly after the end of the regular season and will now search for their fourth head coach in as many seasons. It is yet another offseason filled with uncertainty for Crosby and the Raiders. Crosby has seen more than a few head coaches come and go during his tenure.

Shortly after Carroll's firing, Raiders General Manager John Spytek acknowledged the fact that the front office's relationship with Crosby had taken a hit. Still, he hopes both sides can overcome how things ended this season. Only time will tell if that's possible, or if the Raiders decide to trade him.

"I have a lot of respect for Maxx [Crosby] and how much he loves to play the game, and I've had the opportunity in the last several weeks to spend a lot of time with Maxx, and I think it's been well documented that he didn't love the idea of not playing football, and I think you always want that from your best players,” Spytek said.

“In fact, I think that's why they're your best players. So, I love Maxx; he embodies what a Raider is. I've been pretty upfront with that from the day that I sat up here almost a year ago, and I continue to believe that."

