PODCAST: Raiders Training Camp News & Analysis
HENDERSON, Nev.—Training Camp is underway, and Pete Carroll, the legendary new coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, couldn’t be more pleased.
Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast offers news and analysis from day three of the Silver and Black 2025 training camp.
Chip Kelly, even without pads, has already made the Silver and Black offense over, and it has been impressive to watch his use of the many weapons he has.
Kelly spoke to the media here at training camp.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Offense Coordinator Chip Kelly
Q: With someone like Ashton Jeanty who's so physical, how do you balance him being physical but also preserve him? Chip Kelly: "Yeah, Ashton [Jeanty] has his own unique style. I don't think we're going to ever coach that out of him. I think he's amazing after contact and that's probably one of his biggest strengths. So, our job right now is just getting him lined up, having him understand what our offense, what our scheme is. And then let him go in terms of his running style. His running style is his running style and it's gotten him this far, so we're going to continue to ride that."
Q: Where is he in terms of pass protection and picking up and understanding it? Kelly: "Again, these days right now is really part OTA's focus. We have not had full pads on. I don't think we get to do that till practice five. When you watched him in college, he's tough, hard nose, physical, not only as a runner, but in pass protection. We just haven't had a chance. Now we drill it, Deland [McCullough] is as good of a coach there is in terms of getting guys ready to play, but we haven't done anything where I can say, 'I've seen it myself.' But I don't have any question that he could be really good in the pass ball game."
Q: Definitely seen him being tapped into in the pass game and not just on screens but kind of downfield. Obviously, that was something that you guys saw on film in college. How pleased are you with the progress that he's shown? Kelly: "He's done a great job. He's a natural catcher. He played a little bit of receiver in high school when we talked to him. I think he played some slot receivers, but he catches the ball naturally. It's a natural deal for him. All Ashton [Jeanty] is working on right now, to be honest with you, is just our terminology and just feeling really comfortable in how we call it. He played in a pro-style offense, Dirk Koetter, former head coach in the National Football League was his offense coordinator at Boise the last couple of years. He's got a really good understanding. He's smart. We want to just make sure we just don't overwhelm them with everything, because obviously our playbook is a little bit more than a college playbook. And all NFL teams are the same way. He's handled everything really, really well so far."
Q: At this point in our off season, what are you looking for from the offense? Kelly: "It's not the offseason, so it's the season and it's day two. I think all of us, and the whole coaching staff, and the players will tell you too, for two days, they've been sharp. Really, the question you always have is they left here on June 11th and they came back for July 23 where were they in the interim? You could tell that these guys worked on, not only from a physical standpoint in terms of their conditioning and what they did coming back, but mentally, they were sharp. And we've thrown a lot at them because we came out of the spring, and when we got back here day one, they were kind of responsible for everything from the spring. So, it's been a big install and will continue to be, but it's because they can handle it. So, they've been really, really sharp. They love playing. They're as excited. You watch their enthusiasm, it's not fake. They're excited to be out there playing football. We're excited where they are right now. It's really about stacking really good days on top of good days. Now we've had two, the challenge is can we have a good walk through this afternoon, and can we carry that over to tomorrow?"
