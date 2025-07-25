WATCH: Raiders HC Pete Carroll Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, NV-- Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has begun the process of making the Raiders a more formidable football team. Carroll has been tasked with turning around one of the most storied franchises in National Football League history.
The well-respected head coach has his work cut out for him this upcoming season. However, the Raiders
Carroll spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following Organized Team Activities, tight end Brock Bowers spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Coach Carroll was pretty proud of one of the catches you made out there. Can you tell us about it?
Bowers: “Oh yeah. It got tipped and I thought I scooped it off the ground, but the ref, he said, I didn't.”
Q: You got here a little bit late because you got your college degree, but you’ve stepped into this new Pete Carroll culture. What have you made of it so far?
Bowers: “It's been awesome. Just the energy in the team meetings and the energy out of practice, it's been pretty fun.”
Q: Why was it so important for you to finish your degree by going back to school and completing your process over there?
Bowers: “Yeah, I think it was just being able to finish what I started over there. And I knew after this year it'd be really tough to go back. Also, my parents kind of wanted me to go and finish up too. That was part of it.”
Q: Now that you’ve had some time to work with Geno Smith, what are some things you like about his game? Bowers: “Yeah, I mean, he throws really good ball. He seems super smart. So, I've really enjoyed getting to know him a little bit and playing with him out there.”
Q: Going back to your graduation, what did it actually feel like, kind of walking across the stage and being a part of that?
Bowers: “It was cool. I mean, just being able to get it done and know that I kind of never really have to go back to school again, it's kind of nice. I never have to do a test for school if I don't want to, so that was, for sure, pretty nice.”
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take