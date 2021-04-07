Coach Jim Mora Jr. Talks Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Henderson, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders elicit strong emotional responses from their deepest fans and harshest critics.

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven wanted to get another voice, an expert representative to discuss the Silver and Black's Josh Jacobs. Jim Mora, Jr. has been a head coach in both college and the NFL, and we caught up with him for this exclusive conversation about what he sees from the Silver and Black's Jacobs.

The Raiders love the young man from the Alabama Crimson Tide, and they should. Entering his junior season, and with Kenyan Drake's addition, he is poised for another great season.

"I love his physical traits. He is a 5'10" and a 220#, and he has speed, quickness, elusiveness, and power," said Mora. "He runs with leverage at 5;10," and he has low pad level. He is not fun to tackle."

While Mora's praise was well earned, Jacobs worked hard between his rookie and sophomore year, and Mora noticed that hard work.

"He has shown he is an adequate pass catcher, but I think the fact that they went and signed Kenyan Drake will really help."

Some fans were outraged at the Raiders signing of Drake, but Mora sees what Jon Gruden is trying to do by adding another star to help Jacobs.

"You can't play with just one running back anymore. You have to have a couple of guys that you can count on, so you can give your workhorse, which is Josh, a break. Now they can do that."

But while everyone is encouraged by Jacobs' growth, Mora still sees one weakness that he needs to address to go from good to great.

"I want to see that he understands the importance of ball security and not fumbling. He had three fumbles in his career, and while that might not seem like a lot, it is. That is three less opportunities you get to put the ball in the end zone and it puts your defense back on the field."

