Why Raiders' Job is More Well-Regarded Than Initially Expected

The NFL coaching cycle is a content machine. Every rumor, potential candidate, interview, and leaning becomes a massive story on its own. For individual teams, the competition they face for an applicant is also big news at every turn. Then, there's the rankings of the prospects of each available job.

The Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching vacancy wasn't expected to be one of the more desirable openings. This franchise's reputation has taken its lumps over the years. That'll happen when a team is looking for its fourth head coach in four years. And yet, it looks like at least one high-profile candidate has the Raiders at the top of his wishlist.



Nov 19, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel walks down the sideline during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Mike McDaniel prefers the Raiders job

After the Miami Dolphins relieved him from his post, Mike McDaniel instantly shot up the rankings for available head coaching candidates. He had led some historic offenses during his time in South Beach, until the team ran out of resources to field a competitive roster for him. McDaniel was regarded as a finalist for several jobs around the NFL. Now, he's narrowed the list down to just two.

Earlier this offseason, he pulled himself out of the running for the Cleveland Browns' head-coaching job. That wasn't too surprising. The Browns haven't exactly shown themselves to be a very promising franchise, have a highly involved tandem of higher-ups in owner Jimmy Haslam and General Manager Andrew Berry, and put their interviewees through a series of unconventionally rigid and analytics-driven personality tests.

The Browns are reportedly a “data-driven operation” and are requiring head coaching candidates to complete questionnaires, a multi-part essay, a personality test, and additional homework, per @TomPelissero



Mike McDaniel and Jesse Minter both withdrew from consideration. pic.twitter.com/nKm0UijYul — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) January 23, 2026

At that point, McDaniel had an agreement to become the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, but he was still waiting to see whether he would land the head coach job for the Las Vegas Raiders or the Buffalo Bills first. Recently, it came out that he cancelled his interview with the Bills, meaning that he'll either be the OC in LA or the new HC in Sin City.



Update: Mike McDaniel pulled out of his scheduled meeting down in Florida with the Bills yesterday, I’m told, and the two sides never met.



McDaniel remains in contention for the Raiders’ head coaching job, but if he takes an OC position, it’s still expected to be with the… pic.twitter.com/9vH6eellLa — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 24, 2026

This is an incredible development for the Raiders. McDaniel, one of the coveted young coaches in the NFL, turned down an opportunity to coach Josh Allen and a team riding seven straight playoff appearances, but he still wants to be in consideration for Las Vegas' post. There are several reasons why McDaniel might like the prospects of coaching the Raiders more than the Bills.

He could be favoring the young pieces, including the presumptive No. 1 pick, Fernando Mendoza, the job security weighted against instant expectations, and his chemistry with Tom Brady and General Manager John Spytek as opposed to the situation that played out with Buffalo owner Terry Pegula, GM-turned-president Brandon Beane, and the newly fired Sean McDermott.

If the Raiders don't hire McDaniel, it's encouraging to know that it was the team's choice and not a result of him preferring a different opening.

