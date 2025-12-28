Why Raiders Are Favorites to Land No. 1 Pick in 2026 Draft

The 2025 NFL season didn't play out as expected for the Las Vegas Raiders. This franchise was hoping to take significant steps toward playoff contention this year, and it made a series of aggressive, win-now moves to try to achieve that goal.

The Raiders added nine free agents in free agency, traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, extended his contract, signed Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly to revamp the coaching staff, and drafted star running back Ashton Jeanty with their sixth-overall pick.

Unfortunately, those acquisitions didn't bring Las Vegas any closer to becoming a winning organization. In fact, the Raiders are on pace to finish with a worse record than they did last year. It's not all bad, though. They might not have been any more competitive this season, but they are in the running to land the first-overall pick, which could help drastically change their fortunes for 2026.

Raiders and the Giants will battle for draft supremacy



One of the most important matchups on the NFL's Week 17 slate features two teams that are already out of the running for the playoffs. In fact, the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants were mathematically eliminated from contention long ago. Both are currently tied at 2-13, and the loser will hold sole possession of the worst record in the league.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is expected to be the first prospect off the board in the 2026 NFL Draft. Securing the No. 1 selection would give Las Vegas the option of selecting him as its new franchise field general. Or, if they're convinced that a better support system would enable Geno Smith to lead a potential playoff team again, then they could auction off the pick to other teams in more desperate need of a quarterback in return for more draft capital or existing talent.



The Raiders could even take Mendoza and trade Smith instead. The possibilities are endless, but they have to get the No. 1 pick first. To do so, they'll have to lose to the New York Giants, which will be no easy task. As poor as Las Vegas has played this year, New York has been just as bad, if not worse.

Both teams are bringing lengthy injury reports into Week 17, featuring notable players like Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, and several offensive linemen for the Giants. FanDuel has New York favored by 2.5 points on the road, listed at -142 on the moneyline. Raiders' fans should be rejoicing.

