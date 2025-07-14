The Raiders' Passing Game is the Missing Piece
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be explosive on the offensive side of the ball next season. That is why they have made the moves this offseason to take the offense to the next level. The Silver and Black will need their offense to be successful if they are going to want to make a lot of noise next season. It will be one of the biggest parts of their offense. It has to go the Raiders way starting next season
Raiders head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have brought in a similar quarterback to the team that Carroll knows well. The Raiders went out this offseason and traded for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. That was one of the moves the new regime knew they had to make this offseason.
Remember, the Raiders want to start winning more games next season. Carroll and Spytek have made it clear they are not here for a rebuild, for attempting one. They are here to win football games, and it starts next season in their first season with the Raiders. That was one of the main points for Raiders owner Mark Davis and minority owner Tom Brady during their search for a head coach and general manager.
One thing that we know about Carroll is that he loves to run the ball in his offense. And we will probably see that next season. But with the run, the passing game has to be good as well. They got the quarterback who will be a better passer than what the Raiders have seen in the last couple of years in their teams.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the passing game being important for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"You cannot be one dimsenonal in today's modern National Football League," said Carpenter. It does not work. That passing game, even though you want it to be ball control, is still an enormous part of your offensive game plan."
It also does help that the Raiders hired a veteran offensive coordinator as well in Chip Kelly, who will give the offense the best chance to be successful next year. Kelly comes with a lot of experience and gives the Raiders exactly what they need.
