Rams' Puka Nacua Reacts to Matthew Stafford's Return With Excited Instagram Story
The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford agreed to a restructured deal on Friday, and no one is happier than L.A. wideout Puka Nacua.
Posting on his Instagram story, Nacua shared three Stafford-related reactions in a row: (1) a video of him smiling nice and big, captioned "Matttttttthhhhewwwwww Stafffffffffford"; (2) a gif of a Stafford waving, which was posted initially by the Rams' IG account; and (3) a picture from the NFL account, which shows him and Stafford out on the field together.
Check that out below:
Nacua, one of the NFL's best young wide receivers, has had a fabulous on-field connection with Stafford across his two years in the league, so of course he'd be rooting for him to stay. The 23-year-old racked up just shy of 1,000 receiving yards (990) last season, but earned an impressive 1,486 in 2023. He'll also probably be an even bigger target come the fall now that the Rams are looking to trade Cooper Kupp.
Exciting stuff over in L.A.