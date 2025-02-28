Matthew Stafford, Rams Agree to Restructured Contract to Keep QB in Los Angeles
Matthew Stafford will remain with the Los Angeles Rams after the two sides agreed to a restructured deal on Friday during a meeting, ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported. The Rams then confirmed the news on social media.
There was speculation that Stafford might end up with the New York Giants or Las Vegas Raiders after the Rams gave him permission to speak to other teams last week. But that speculation is now over as the veteran quarterback will stay in Southern California.
The details of Stafford's deal to remain with the Rams have not been disclosed yet. It was previously reported by The Athletic's Dianna Russini that the Giants and Raiders discussed deals with Stafford's agent around $90 to $100 million over two years.
Stafford will enter his fifth season with the Rams and his 17th NFL season overall. Last season, Stafford completed 65.8% of his passes for 3,762 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions while leading the Rams to an NFC West title and one playoff win.